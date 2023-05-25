CNO Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CNO) marked $21.75 per share on Wednesday, down from a previous closing price of $22.19. While CNO Financial Group Inc. has underperformed by -1.98%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CNO rose by 9.02%, with highs and lows ranging from $26.35 to $16.56, whereas the simple moving average fell by -0.36% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO)

CNO currently pays a dividend of $0.60 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -6.80%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of CNO Financial Group Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 21.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

An average volume of 950.29K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for CNO stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.88%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.62%, with a loss of -1.41% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $25.33, showing growth from the present price of $21.75, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CNO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze CNO Financial Group Inc. Shares?

The USA based company CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) is one of the biggest names in Insurance – Life. When comparing CNO Financial Group Inc. shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 8.95, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -59.80%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 99.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CNO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CNO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in CNO has increased by 3.49% in the first quarter. The company now owns 14,138,882 shares of the stock, with a value of $317.28 million, following the purchase of 476,341 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in CNO during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.08%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 139,348 additional shares for a total stake of worth $293.81 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 13,093,300.

During the first quarter, Pzena Investment Management LLC subtracted a -132,502 position in CNO. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, sold an additional -0.32 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -4.38%, now holding 6.97 million shares worth $156.42 million. At the end of the first quarter, LSV Asset Management decreased its CNO holdings by -3.85% and now holds 4.87 million CNO shares valued at $109.28 million with the lessened -0.19 million shares during the period. CNO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 99.60% at present.