As of Wednesday, Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s (NYSE:ANF) stock closed at $30.16, up from $23.01 the previous day. While Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has overperformed by 31.07%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ANF rose by 12.83%, with highs and lows ranging from $31.69 to $14.02, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 33.80% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 3.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 0.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and ANF is recording 1.53M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.17%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.10%, with a gain of 24.47% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $26.80, showing decline from the present price of $30.16, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ANF is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 102.92% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ANF shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ANF appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in ANF has decreased by -0.19% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,566,159 shares of the stock, with a value of $178.11 million, following the sale of -14,614 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in ANF during the first quarter, upping its stake by 8.49%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 453,604 additional shares for a total stake of worth $136.42 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,795,257.

During the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP added a 120,670 position in ANF. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 44221.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 2.13%, now holding 2.12 million shares worth $49.94 million. At the end of the first quarter, Arrowstreet Capital LP increased its ANF holdings by 0.69% and now holds 1.56 million ANF shares valued at $36.72 million with the added 10627.0 shares during the period. ANF shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 102.92% at present.