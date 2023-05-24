A share of comScore Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) closed at $0.98 per share on Tuesday, down from $0.99 day before. While comScore Inc. has underperformed by -1.01%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SCOR fell by -42.01%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.40 to $0.73, whereas the simple moving average fell by -28.83% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of comScore Inc. (SCOR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -2.60%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

comScore Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -52.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and SCOR is registering an average volume of 300.02K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.38%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.64%, with a gain of 19.53% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.00, showing growth from the present price of $0.98, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SCOR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze comScore Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 56.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SCOR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SCOR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers LLC’s position in SCOR has increased by 5.14% in the first quarter. The company now owns 9,022,812 shares of the stock, with a value of $9.11 million, following the purchase of 441,214 additional shares during the last quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC made another increased to its shares in SCOR during the first quarter, upping its stake by 12.90%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 565,000 additional shares for a total stake of worth $4.99 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,945,000.

During the first quarter, 180 Degree Capital Corp. added a 311,472 position in SCOR. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 1696.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.05%, now holding 3.49 million shares worth $3.52 million. At the end of the first quarter, PRIMECAP Management Co. decreased its SCOR holdings by -45.30% and now holds 2.88 million SCOR shares valued at $2.91 million with the lessened -2.39 million shares during the period. SCOR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 56.10% at present.