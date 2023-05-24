In the current trading session, Hesai Group’s (HSAI) stock is trading at the price of $8.14, a fall of -13.13% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -73.18% less than its 52-week high of $30.35 and 10.75% better than its 52-week low of $7.35. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -24.95% below the high and +11.29% above the low.

It is also essential to consider HSAI stock ratios like the price-to-sales ratio, which is 6.59 for the last year.

How does Hesai Group (HSAI) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 1 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Moderate Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 4.00 in simple terms.

Hesai Group (HSAI): Earnings History

If we examine Hesai Group’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 12/30/2022, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.17, beating the consensus of -$0.09. In other words, it beat the consensus by -$0.08, resulting in a -88.90% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 12/30/2022, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.17 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.09. That was a difference of -$0.08 and a surprise of -88.90%.

Hesai Group (NASDAQ: HSAI) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Hesai Group (HSAI). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 23.98% of shares. A total of 19 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 31.53% of its stock and 41.48% of its float.

Mar 30, 2023, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is FIL LTD holding total of 1.7 million shares that make 18.88% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 26.28 million.

The securities firm Schroder Investment Management Group holds 1.04 million shares of HSAI, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 11.60%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 16.15 million.

An overview of Hesai Group’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Hesai Group (HSAI) traded 305,628 shares per day, with a moving average of $8.96 and price change of -0.37. With the moving average of $11.33 and a price change of -9.21, about 281,903 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days.