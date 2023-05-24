As of Tuesday, JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd.’s (NYSE:JKS) stock closed at $46.13, up from $44.35 the previous day. While JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. has overperformed by 4.01%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, JKS fell by -19.30%, with highs and lows ranging from $76.92 to $38.43, whereas the simple moving average fell by -10.29% in the last 200 days.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Analysis of JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 58.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and JKS is recording 786.79K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.27%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.79%, with a gain of 12.24% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $62.56, showing growth from the present price of $46.13, which can serve as yet another indication of whether JKS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. Shares?

The Solar market is dominated by JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS) based in the China. When comparing JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 12.96, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 2625.40%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 50.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in JKS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in JKS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Schroder Investment Management’s position in JKS has increased by 3.27% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,303,648 shares of the stock, with a value of $114.28 million, following the purchase of 72,888 additional shares during the last quarter. Invesco Capital Management LLC made another increased to its shares in JKS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 5.22%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 84,965 additional shares for a total stake of worth $84.97 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,712,673.

During the first quarter, Mackenzie Financial Corp. added a 225,748 position in JKS. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 91501.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 8.12%, now holding 1.22 million shares worth $60.44 million. At the end of the first quarter, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its JKS holdings by 64.16% and now holds 1.19 million JKS shares valued at $58.91 million with the added 0.46 million shares during the period. JKS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 50.90% at present.