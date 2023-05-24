The share price of The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) fell to $1.98 per share on Tuesday from $2.07. While The Lion Electric Company has underperformed by -4.35%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LEV fell by -62.99%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.99 to $1.68, whereas the simple moving average fell by -27.20% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of The Lion Electric Company (LEV)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 104.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of The Lion Electric Company’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 4.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and LEV is recording an average volume of 863.71K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.06%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.33%, with a loss of -3.41% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.03, showing growth from the present price of $1.98, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LEV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze The Lion Electric Company Shares?

A leading company in the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery sector, The Lion Electric Company (LEV) is based in the Canada. When comparing The Lion Electric Company shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 22.50, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -115.50%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 49.58%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 9.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LEV shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LEV appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Invesco Capital Management LLC’s position in LEV has increased by 1.58% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,189,611 shares of the stock, with a value of $11.52 million, following the purchase of 80,941 additional shares during the last quarter. National Bank Financial, Inc. made another increased to its shares in LEV during the first quarter, upping its stake by 5.52%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 78,386 additional shares for a total stake of worth $3.33 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,498,691.

During the first quarter, Richelieu Gestion added a 282,811 position in LEV. First Trust Advisors LP sold an additional 32074.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -2.61%, now holding 1.2 million shares worth $2.66 million. LEV shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 9.80% at present.