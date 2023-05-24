Shutterstock Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) marked $53.17 per share on Tuesday, down from a previous closing price of $53.96. While Shutterstock Inc. has underperformed by -1.46%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SSTK fell by -9.84%, with highs and lows ranging from $81.23 to $44.61, whereas the simple moving average fell by -11.49% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK)

SSTK currently pays a dividend of $1.08 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 8.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Shutterstock Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 18.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 578.21K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for SSTK stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.28%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.00%, with a gain of 3.67% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $88.50, showing growth from the present price of $53.17, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SSTK is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Shutterstock Inc. Shares?

The USA based company Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) is one of the biggest names in Internet Content & Information. When comparing Shutterstock Inc. shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 23.46, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 25.70%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 72.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SSTK shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SSTK appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in SSTK has increased by 5.77% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,872,693 shares of the stock, with a value of $259.47 million, following the purchase of 211,317 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in SSTK during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.80%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 80,223 additional shares for a total stake of worth $197.33 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,945,263.

During the first quarter, Macquarie Investment Management B added a 48,319 position in SSTK. Copeland Capital Management LLC sold an additional 5937.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.60%, now holding 0.98 million shares worth $65.48 million. At the end of the first quarter, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its SSTK holdings by 11.57% and now holds 0.93 million SSTK shares valued at $62.54 million with the added 96800.0 shares during the period. SSTK shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 72.00% at present.