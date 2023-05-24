Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) closed Tuesday at $20.17 per share, up from $19.89 a day earlier. While Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. has overperformed by 1.41%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PPBI fell by -34.72%, with highs and lows ranging from $37.50 to $17.53, whereas the simple moving average fell by -33.92% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (PPBI)

The current dividend for PPBI investors is set at $1.32 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 31.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 9.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and PPBI is recording an average volume of 764.91K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.46%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.62%, with a gain of 10.76% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $26.43, showing growth from the present price of $20.17, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PPBI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. Shares?

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (PPBI) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Banks – Regional market. When comparing Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 6.88, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -7.10%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 96.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PPBI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PPBI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in PPBI has increased by 1.83% in the first quarter. The company now owns 13,199,656 shares of the stock, with a value of $293.56 million, following the purchase of 236,609 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in PPBI during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.17%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 235,497 additional shares for a total stake of worth $246.72 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 11,093,729.

During the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP added a 152,582 position in PPBI. T. Rowe Price Investment Manageme sold an additional -0.18 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -3.45%, now holding 4.92 million shares worth $109.47 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its PPBI holdings by 5.37% and now holds 4.34 million PPBI shares valued at $96.52 million with the added 0.22 million shares during the period. PPBI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 96.90% at present.