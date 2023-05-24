In Tuesday’s session, Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) marked $4.40 per share, down from $4.45 in the previous session. While Niu Technologies has underperformed by -1.12%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NIU fell by -43.66%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.60 to $2.57, whereas the simple moving average fell by -0.40% in the last 200 days.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Analysis of Niu Technologies (NIU)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -37.90%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Niu Technologies’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -3.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and NIU has an average volume of 502.74K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.62%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.40%, with a gain of 25.36% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.03, showing growth from the present price of $4.40, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NIU is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Niu Technologies Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 34.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in NIU shares?

The recent increase in stakes in NIU appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in NIU has increased by 4.63% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,431,719 shares of the stock, with a value of $5.33 million, following the purchase of 63,339 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $4.33 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,162,675.

During the first quarter, Nikko Asset Management Americas, subtracted a -2,309,102 position in NIU. JPMorgan Securities LLC purchased an additional 0.43 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 70.65%, now holding 1.03 million shares worth $3.84 million. NIU shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 34.00% at present.