A share of NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) closed at $8.75 per share on Tuesday, down from $8.79 day before. While NIO Inc. has underperformed by -0.46%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NIO fell by -46.78%, with highs and lows ranging from $24.43 to $7.33, whereas the simple moving average fell by -27.95% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of NIO Inc. (NIO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 62.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

NIO Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -48.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and NIO is registering an average volume of 44.11M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.92%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.28%, with a gain of 10.62% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $14.79, showing growth from the present price of $8.75, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NIO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze NIO Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 35.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in NIO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in NIO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s position in NIO has decreased by -0.77% in the first quarter. The company now owns 120,132,616 shares of the stock, with a value of $945.44 million, following the sale of -926,459 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in NIO during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.44%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 985,299 additional shares for a total stake of worth $325.6 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 41,372,848.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. subtracted a -3,491,230 position in NIO. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 2.29 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 8.77%, now holding 28.39 million shares worth $223.39 million. At the end of the first quarter, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC increased its NIO holdings by 38.27% and now holds 18.97 million NIO shares valued at $149.28 million with the added 5.25 million shares during the period. NIO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 35.70% at present.