Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) marked $1.03 per share on Tuesday, down from a previous closing price of $1.03. While Genetic Technologies Limited has underperformed by -0.48%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GENE fell by -21.07%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.40 to $0.83, whereas the simple moving average fell by -13.75% in the last 200 days.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Analysis of Genetic Technologies Limited (GENE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 44.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Genetic Technologies Limited’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -50.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 168.59K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for GENE stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.53%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.62%, with a gain of 8.42% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Genetic Technologies Limited Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 1.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GENE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GENE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Heights Capital Management, Inc.’s position in GENE has increased by 349.86% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,038,462 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.01 million, following the purchase of 807,622 additional shares during the last quarter. G1 Execution Services LLC made another increased to its shares in GENE during the first quarter, upping its stake by 148.16%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 45,901 additional shares for a total stake of worth $75113.0, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 76,881.

During the first quarter, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC subtracted a -2,400 position in GENE. Old Mission Capital LLC sold an additional 48631.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -69.23%, now holding 21610.0 shares worth $21113.0. GENE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 1.00% at present.