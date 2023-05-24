The share price of Qifu Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) fell to $14.71 per share on Tuesday from $14.89. While Qifu Technology Inc. has underperformed by -1.18%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, QFIN rose by 6.13%, with highs and lows ranging from $25.49 to $9.47, whereas the simple moving average fell by -14.22% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Qifu Technology Inc. (QFIN)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of QFIN’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.72 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -16.70%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Qifu Technology Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 20.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and QFIN is recording an average volume of 904.00K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.89%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.70%, with a loss of -15.36% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $26.67, showing growth from the present price of $14.71, which can serve as yet another indication of whether QFIN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Qifu Technology Inc. Shares?

A leading company in the Credit Services sector, Qifu Technology Inc. (QFIN) is based in the China. When comparing Qifu Technology Inc. shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 4.44, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -23.30%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.55%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 58.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in QFIN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in QFIN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. OLP Capital Management Ltd.’s position in QFIN has decreased by -17.73% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,986,565 shares of the stock, with a value of $140.88 million, following the sale of -1,721,658 additional shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley Investment Managem made another increased to its shares in QFIN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.18%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 70,682 additional shares for a total stake of worth $106.71 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,049,400.

During the first quarter, BIT Capital GmbH added a 2,356,593 position in QFIN. TT International Asset Management sold an additional -3.47 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -40.13%, now holding 5.18 million shares worth $91.4 million. At the end of the first quarter, Krane Funds Advisors LLC decreased its QFIN holdings by -9.04% and now holds 4.1 million QFIN shares valued at $72.36 million with the lessened -0.41 million shares during the period. QFIN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 58.70% at present.