Within its last year performance, CPIX fell by -21.27%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.91 to $1.60, whereas the simple moving average fell by -23.13% in the last 200 days.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Analysis of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPIX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -17.90%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -10.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and CPIX is recording 15.47K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.91%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.98%, with a gain of 1.75% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 17.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CPIX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CPIX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s position in CPIX has decreased by -2.38% in the first quarter. The company now owns 609,033 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.04 million, following the sale of -14,838 additional shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC made another decreased to its shares in CPIX during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.77%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -10,300 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.98 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 571,663.

CPIX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 17.30% at present.