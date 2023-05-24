In the current trading session, Worksport Ltd.’s (WKSP) stock is trading at the price of $2.86, a gain of 5.58% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -4.30% less than its 52-week high of $2.99 and 201.21% better than its 52-week low of $0.95. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -6.79% below the high and +80.32% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, WKSP’s SMA-200 is $1.72.

It is also essential to consider WKSP stock ratios like the price-to-sales ratio, which is 459.40 for the last year.WKSP’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 1.92, resulting in an 3.15 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Worksport Ltd. (WKSP) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 1 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 5.00 in simple terms.

Worksport Ltd. (WKSP): Earnings History

If we examine Worksport Ltd.’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 3/30/2023, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.21, slashing the consensus of -$0.24. In other words, it beat the consensus by $0.03, resulting in a 12.50% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 3/30/2023, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.21 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.24. That was a difference of $0.03 and a surprise of 12.50%.

Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ: WKSP) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Worksport Ltd. (WKSP). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 21.20% of shares. A total of 19 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 6.82% of its stock and 8.66% of its float.

Mar 30, 2023, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC holding total of 0.12 million shares that make 0.67% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 0.17 million.

The securities firm Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 49627.0 shares of WKSP, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.29%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 71954.0.

An overview of Worksport Ltd.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Worksport Ltd. (WKSP) traded 122,948 shares per day, with a moving average of $2.21 and price change of +1.14. With the moving average of $1.76 and a price change of +1.36, about 75,467 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, WKSP’s 100-day average volume is 79,130 shares, alongside a moving average of $1.58 and a price change of +1.80.