As of Monday, United Insurance Holdings Corp.’s (NASDAQ:UIHC) stock closed at $6.26, up from $5.72 the previous day. While United Insurance Holdings Corp. has overperformed by 9.43%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, UIHC rose by 272.92%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.94 to $0.29, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 290.40% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 1.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and UIHC is recording 642.29K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 12.93%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 12.85%, with a gain of 53.18% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze United Insurance Holdings Corp. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 55.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 14.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in UIHC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in UIHC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Tieton Capital Management LLC’s position in UIHC has increased by 31.09% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,326,445 shares of the stock, with a value of $9.61 million, following the purchase of 551,797 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in UIHC during the first quarter, downing its stake by -22.14%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -120,430 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.75 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 423,462.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. subtracted a -308,517 position in UIHC. Lido Advisors LLC purchased an additional 45363.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 21.09%, now holding 0.26 million shares worth $1.08 million. At the end of the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its UIHC holdings by -0.26% and now holds 0.19 million UIHC shares valued at $0.77 million with the lessened 482.0 shares during the period. UIHC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 14.70% at present.