Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) marked $3.24 per share on Monday, down from a previous closing price of $3.25. While Archer Aviation Inc. has underperformed by -0.31%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ACHR fell by -12.20%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.16 to $1.62, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 18.47% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR)

In order to gain a clear picture of Archer Aviation Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 7.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.84M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for ACHR stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.20%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.98%, with a gain of 36.71% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.70, showing growth from the present price of $3.24, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ACHR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Archer Aviation Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 39.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ACHR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ACHR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in ACHR has increased by 4.54% in the first quarter. The company now owns 11,113,827 shares of the stock, with a value of $22.01 million, following the purchase of 482,699 additional shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC made another decreased to its shares in ACHR during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.36%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -121,762 additional shares for a total stake of worth $17.43 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 8,803,120.

At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its ACHR holdings by -15.29% and now holds 6.45 million ACHR shares valued at $12.77 million with the lessened -1.16 million shares during the period. ACHR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 39.80% at present.