Rekor Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) marked $1.51 per share on Monday, up from a previous closing price of $1.33. While Rekor Systems Inc. has overperformed by 13.96%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, REKR fell by -40.08%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.05 to $0.56, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 18.38% in the last 200 days.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Analysis of Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 800.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Rekor Systems Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -111.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 295.61K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for REKR stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.41%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.04%, with a gain of 24.79% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.75, showing growth from the present price of $1.51, which can serve as yet another indication of whether REKR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Rekor Systems Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 38.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in REKR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in REKR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Cantor Fitzgerald Europe made another increased to its shares in REKR during the first quarter, upping its stake by 72.61%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,241,801 additional shares for a total stake of worth $3.57 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,952,070.

At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its REKR holdings by 0.05% and now holds 1.52 million REKR shares valued at $1.84 million with the added 797.0 shares during the period. REKR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 38.90% at present.