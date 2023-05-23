Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNA) marked $1.51 per share on Monday, up from a previous closing price of $1.28. While Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 17.97%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DNA fell by -40.08%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.91 to $1.12, whereas the simple moving average fell by -26.13% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -52.10%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -108.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 19.06M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for DNA stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.07%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.63%, with a gain of 14.39% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.46, showing growth from the present price of $1.51, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DNA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 88.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DNA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DNA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s position in DNA has decreased by -0.54% in the first quarter. The company now owns 242,868,260 shares of the stock, with a value of $296.3 million, following the sale of -1,308,383 additional shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC made another increased to its shares in DNA during the first quarter, upping its stake by 14.11%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 20,372,918 additional shares for a total stake of worth $201.0 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 164,756,985.

At the end of the first quarter, Viking Global Investors LP decreased its DNA holdings by -38.05% and now holds 63.09 million DNA shares valued at $76.96 million with the lessened -38.75 million shares during the period. DNA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 88.00% at present.