Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (LANV)’s stock is trading at $5.21 at the moment marking a rise of 0.77% from the last session close. As of this writing, shares are priced at -77.16% less than their 52-week high of $22.81, and 24.34% over their 52-week low of $4.19. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -11.53% below the high and +8.75% above the low.

Further, it is important to consider LANV stock ratios, particularly its price-to-sales ratio over the past twelve months, which stands at 1.53.LANV’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 2.13, resulting in an 7.04 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (LANV) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 1 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Hold. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 3.00 in simple terms.

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE: LANV) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (LANV). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 6.93% of shares. A total of 15 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 78.07% of its stock and 83.88% of its float.

Mar 30, 2023, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Fosun International Ltd holding total of 85.05 million shares that make 64.94% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 458.44 million.

The securities firm Natixis holds 7.92 million shares of LANV, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 6.05%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 42.69 million.

An overview of Lanvin Group Holdings Limited’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (LANV) traded 308,976 shares per day, with a moving average of $5.23 and price change of +0.02. With the moving average of $5.40 and a price change of +0.03, about 202,292 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, LANV’s 100-day average volume is 209,542 shares, alongside a moving average of $5.87 and a price change of -2.56.