As of Monday, Verve Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ:VERV) stock closed at $16.82, up from $16.74 the previous day. While Verve Therapeutics Inc. has overperformed by 0.48%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VERV rose by 24.22%, with highs and lows ranging from $43.00 to $10.70, whereas the simple moving average fell by -31.18% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV)

One of the most important indicators of Verve Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -37.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 15.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and VERV is recording 763.35K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.87%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.41%, with a loss of -4.76% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $42.70, showing growth from the present price of $16.82, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VERV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Verve Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 105.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in VERV shares?

The recent increase in stakes in VERV appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in VERV has decreased by -2.49% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,250,608 shares of the stock, with a value of $83.64 million, following the sale of -134,326 additional shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC made another increased to its shares in VERV during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.66%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 116,261 additional shares for a total stake of worth $71.4 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,482,091.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 1,671,215 position in VERV. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 0.15 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 4.22%, now holding 3.74 million shares worth $59.63 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its VERV holdings by -1.33% and now holds 3.15 million VERV shares valued at $50.2 million with the lessened 42640.0 shares during the period. VERV shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 105.10% at present.