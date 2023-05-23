SurgePays Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG) marked $6.85 per share on Monday, up from a previous closing price of $6.16. While SurgePays Inc. has overperformed by 11.20%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SURG rose by 71.68%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.61 to $3.88, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 26.88% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of SurgePays Inc. (SURG)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 64.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of SurgePays Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 115.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 126.05K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for SURG stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.91%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.32%, with a gain of 11.38% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.25, showing growth from the present price of $6.85, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SURG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze SurgePays Inc. Shares?

The USA based company SurgePays Inc. (SURG) is one of the biggest names in Software – Application. When comparing SurgePays Inc. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 19.68, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 411.30%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 27.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 8.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SURG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SURG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 480,000 shares of the stock, with a value of $2.06 million, following the purchase of 480,000 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in SURG during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.41%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -5,701 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.72 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 399,134.

During the first quarter, Myda Advisors LLC subtracted a -138,400 position in SURG. EAM Investors LLC sold an additional 549.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.23%, now holding 0.24 million shares worth $1.03 million. At the end of the first quarter, Clear Street LLC increased its SURG holdings by 1.70% and now holds 0.12 million SURG shares valued at $0.51 million with the added 1988.0 shares during the period. SURG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 8.10% at present.