SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) closed Monday at $5.26 per share, up from $4.93 a day earlier. While SoFi Technologies Inc. has overperformed by 6.69%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SOFI fell by -32.13%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.52 to $4.24, whereas the simple moving average fell by -7.39% in the last 200 days.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Analysis of SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 213.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of SoFi Technologies Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -5.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and SOFI is recording an average volume of 34.91M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.44%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.63%, with a gain of 10.27% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.23, showing growth from the present price of $5.26, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SOFI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze SoFi Technologies Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 34.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SOFI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SOFI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in SOFI has increased by 2.16% in the first quarter. The company now owns 67,323,304 shares of the stock, with a value of $419.42 million, following the purchase of 1,422,720 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in SOFI during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.24%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 79,590 additional shares for a total stake of worth $204.5 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 32,824,738.

During the first quarter, Citadel Securities LLC added a 8,974,455 position in SOFI. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 0.59 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 5.37%, now holding 11.57 million shares worth $72.06 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its SOFI holdings by -2.94% and now holds 11.39 million SOFI shares valued at $70.96 million with the lessened -0.34 million shares during the period. SOFI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 34.60% at present.