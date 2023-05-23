RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) closed Monday at $2.26 per share, down from $2.31 a day earlier. While RLX Technology Inc. has underperformed by -2.16%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RLX rose by 14.14%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.06 to $0.90, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 11.80% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of RLX Technology Inc. (RLX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -89.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of RLX Technology Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 4.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 19.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and RLX is recording an average volume of 10.72M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.40%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.63%, with a loss of -7.38% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.32, showing growth from the present price of $2.26, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RLX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze RLX Technology Inc. Shares?

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) is based in the China and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Tobacco market. When comparing RLX Technology Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Defensive, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 31.39, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -108.30%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 42.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 29.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RLX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RLX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC’s position in RLX has increased by 29.23% in the first quarter. The company now owns 44,658,333 shares of the stock, with a value of $109.86 million, following the purchase of 10,101,245 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in RLX during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.17%.

At the end of the first quarter, Strategic Vision Investment Ltd. increased its RLX holdings by 210.14% and now holds 13.14 million RLX shares valued at $32.33 million with the added 8.91 million shares during the period. RLX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 29.50% at present.