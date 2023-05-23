Elevation Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) marked $3.19 per share on Monday, down from a previous closing price of $3.81. While Elevation Oncology Inc. has underperformed by -16.27%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ELEV fell by -4.49%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.10 to $0.72, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 120.46% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Elevation Oncology Inc. (ELEV)

In order to gain a clear picture of Elevation Oncology Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 834.18K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for ELEV stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 19.61%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 24.14%, with a loss of -13.08% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.50, showing growth from the present price of $3.19, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ELEV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Elevation Oncology Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 73.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

At the end of the first quarter, Sio Capital Management LLC increased its ELEV holdings by 143.69% and now holds 0.88 million ELEV shares valued at $2.31 million with the added 0.52 million shares during the period. ELEV shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 73.00% at present.