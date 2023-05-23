Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) closed Monday at $0.54 per share, up from $0.50 a day earlier. While Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. has overperformed by 8.00%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SOLO fell by -66.87%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.87 to $0.44, whereas the simple moving average fell by -44.58% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -50.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and SOLO is recording an average volume of 717.16K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.16%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.50%, with a gain of 6.57% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 7.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 9.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SOLO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SOLO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. DWS Investment Management America’s position in SOLO has increased by 137.82% in the first quarter. The company now owns 898,145 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.46 million, following the purchase of 520,480 additional shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC made another increased to its shares in SOLO during the first quarter, upping its stake by 369.03%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 422,302 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.27 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 536,737.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. subtracted a -487,331 position in SOLO. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC purchased an additional 0.18 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 64.41%, now holding 0.47 million shares worth $0.24 million. At the end of the first quarter, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Mana increased its SOLO holdings by 11.63% and now holds 0.31 million SOLO shares valued at $0.16 million with the added 32042.0 shares during the period. SOLO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 9.00% at present.