The share price of Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) rose to $61.07 per share on Monday from $56.78. While Coinbase Global Inc. has overperformed by 7.56%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, COIN fell by -9.42%, with highs and lows ranging from $116.30 to $31.55, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 0.66% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -33.80%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Coinbase Global Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and COIN is recording an average volume of 17.08M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.23%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.08%, with a gain of 0.49% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $70.29, showing growth from the present price of $61.07, which can serve as yet another indication of whether COIN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Coinbase Global Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 59.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in COIN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in COIN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in COIN has increased by 3.08% in the first quarter. The company now owns 12,994,912 shares of the stock, with a value of $699.0 million, following the purchase of 388,344 additional shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC made another increased to its shares in COIN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 28.15%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 2,586,742 additional shares for a total stake of worth $633.43 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 11,776,015.

During the first quarter, Nikko Asset Management Co., Ltd. added a 1,300,484 position in COIN. Nikko Asset Management Americas, purchased an additional 1.3 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 18.55%, now holding 8.3 million shares worth $446.39 million. At the end of the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co increased its COIN holdings by 415.10% and now holds 6.77 million COIN shares valued at $364.12 million with the added 5.46 million shares during the period. COIN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 59.30% at present.