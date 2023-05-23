Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (NYSE:HPP) closed Monday at $4.71 per share, up from $4.56 a day earlier. While Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. has overperformed by 3.29%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HPP fell by -76.24%, with highs and lows ranging from $20.34 to $4.08, whereas the simple moving average fell by -52.23% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP)

The current dividend for HPP investors is set at $1.00 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 3.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -2.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and HPP is recording an average volume of 3.91M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.21%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.04%, with a gain of 8.53% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.55, showing growth from the present price of $4.71, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HPP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 103.89% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in HPP shares?

The recent increase in stakes in HPP appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in HPP has increased by 4.68% in the first quarter. The company now owns 22,281,895 shares of the stock, with a value of $123.89 million, following the purchase of 996,153 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in HPP during the first quarter, downing its stake by -2.41%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -457,473 additional shares for a total stake of worth $103.15 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 18,552,055.

During the first quarter, Norges Bank Investment Management added a 3,610,831 position in HPP. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 0.26 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 3.29%, now holding 8.28 million shares worth $46.05 million. At the end of the first quarter, PGIM Quantitative Solutions LLC increased its HPP holdings by 274.42% and now holds 5.66 million HPP shares valued at $31.49 million with the added 4.15 million shares during the period. HPP shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 103.89% at present.