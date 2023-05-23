A share of Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV) closed at $0.98 per share on Monday, up from $0.96 day before. While Innovid Corp. has overperformed by 1.93%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CTV fell by -80.11%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.42 to $0.75, whereas the simple moving average fell by -56.04% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Innovid Corp. (CTV)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 17.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Innovid Corp.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -9.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and CTV is registering an average volume of 431.76K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.88%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.93%, with a gain of 8.27% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.27, showing growth from the present price of $0.98, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CTV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Innovid Corp. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 67.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CTV shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CTV appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC’s position in CTV has decreased by -25.09% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,311,678 shares of the stock, with a value of $5.93 million, following the sale of -2,113,561 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in CTV during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.58%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 23,329 additional shares for a total stake of worth $3.83 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,079,076.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -200,695 position in CTV. Excellence Investments Ltd. sold an additional 31828.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.86%, now holding 3.67 million shares worth $3.45 million. CTV shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 67.20% at present.