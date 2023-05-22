Currently, Blue Star Foods Corp.’s (BSFC) stock is trading at $0.11, marking a fall of -3.93% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -93.59% below its 52-week high of $1.68 and 1.13% above its 52-week low of $0.11. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -20.00% below the high and +1.41% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, BSFC’s SMA-200 is $0.5591.

As well, it is important to consider BSFC stock ratios such as price-to-sales, which is currently 0.39.

How does Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 1 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 5.00 in simple terms.

Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC): Earnings History

If we examine Blue Star Foods Corp.’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 12/30/2022, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.08, beating the consensus of -$0.01. In other words, it beat the consensus by -$0.07, resulting in a -700.00% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 12/30/2022, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.08 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.01. That was a difference of -$0.07 and a surprise of -700.00%.

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: BSFC) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 35.38% of shares. A total of 14 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 2.90% of its stock and 4.49% of its float.

An overview of Blue Star Foods Corp.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) traded 1,977,818 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.1160 and price change of -0.0132. With the moving average of $0.1321 and a price change of -0.0619, about 2,966,369 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, BSFC’s 100-day average volume is 2,782,489 shares, alongside a moving average of $0.2217 and a price change of -0.2941.