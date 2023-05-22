SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ICU) closed Friday at $0.60 per share, down from $0.65 a day earlier. While SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation has underperformed by -7.34%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ICU fell by -94.06%, with highs and lows ranging from $22.00 to $0.58, whereas the simple moving average fell by -89.24% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (ICU)

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and ICU is recording an average volume of 515.97K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 15.75%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 24.70%, with a loss of -25.93% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.00, showing growth from the present price of $0.60, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ICU is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 80.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 80.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ICU shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ICU appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s position in ICU has decreased by -16.80% in the first quarter. The company now owns 624,005 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.34 million, following the sale of -125,995 additional shares during the last quarter.

ICU shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 80.00% at present.