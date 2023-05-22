OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ:OCX) closed Friday at $0.23 per share, down from $0.25 a day earlier. While OncoCyte Corporation has underperformed by -9.70%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OCX fell by -79.82%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.35 to $0.20, whereas the simple moving average fell by -55.47% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of OncoCyte Corporation (OCX)

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of OncoCyte Corporation’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and OCX is recording an average volume of 501.90K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 12.33%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.86%, with a loss of -8.59% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze OncoCyte Corporation Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 59.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in OCX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in OCX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $4.95 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 18,056,274.

During the first quarter, AWM Investment Co., Inc. subtracted a -481,171 position in OCX. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 2500.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.06%, now holding 4.31 million shares worth $1.18 million. At the end of the first quarter, Defender Capital LLC increased its OCX holdings by 3.98% and now holds 2.36 million OCX shares valued at $0.65 million with the added 90500.0 shares during the period. OCX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 59.70% at present.