Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) closed Friday at $0.65 per share, down from $0.67 a day earlier. While Tattooed Chef Inc. has underperformed by -3.08%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TTCF fell by -90.48%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.43 to $0.61, whereas the simple moving average fell by -77.86% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 9.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Tattooed Chef Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -71.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and TTCF is recording an average volume of 1.01M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.78%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 23.34%, with a loss of -49.68% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $1.70, showing growth from the present price of $0.65, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TTCF is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Tattooed Chef Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 16.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TTCF shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TTCF appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in TTCF has decreased by -10.16% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,705,576 shares of the stock, with a value of $4.17 million, following the sale of -305,903 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in TTCF during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.47%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 12,007 additional shares for a total stake of worth $3.96 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,572,181.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 71,931 position in TTCF. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 37408.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 4.28%, now holding 0.91 million shares worth $1.4 million. At the end of the first quarter, BofA Securities, Inc. decreased its TTCF holdings by -70.70% and now holds 0.62 million TTCF shares valued at $0.96 million with the lessened -1.5 million shares during the period. TTCF shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 16.20% at present.