A share of JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE) closed at $0.80 per share on Friday, up from $0.64 day before. While JE Cleantech Holdings Limited has overperformed by 25.96%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, JCSE fell by -92.65%, with highs and lows ranging from $17.82 to $0.43, whereas the simple moving average fell by -9.01% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (JCSE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -23.50%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 11.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and JCSE is registering an average volume of 184.65K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 20.02%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 24.48%, with a gain of 45.45% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze JE Cleantech Holdings Limited Shares?

A giant in the Specialty Industrial Machinery market, JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (JCSE) is based in the Singapore. When comparing JE Cleantech Holdings Limited shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 12.70, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -57.00%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 75.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 0.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in JCSE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in JCSE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 22,189 shares of the stock, with a value of $12315.0, following the purchase of 22,189 additional shares during the last quarter.

At the end of the first quarter, Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its JCSE holdings by -100.00% and now holds 0.0 JCSE shares valued at $0.0 with the lessened 29380.0 shares during the period. JCSE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 0.60% at present.