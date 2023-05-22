As of Friday, Clearmind Medicine Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CMND) stock closed at $0.62, up from $0.60 the previous day. While Clearmind Medicine Inc. has overperformed by 2.97%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CMND fell by -96.92%, with highs and lows ranging from $15.00 to $0.37, whereas the simple moving average fell by -88.10% in the last 200 days.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Analysis of Clearmind Medicine Inc. (CMND)

One of the most important indicators of Clearmind Medicine Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -671.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and CMND is recording 1.81M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.54%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.43%, with a loss of -4.49% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Clearmind Medicine Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 9.44%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 3.08% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

CMND shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 3.08% at present.