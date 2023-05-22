Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) marked $2.11 per share on Friday, up from a previous closing price of $2.04. While Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has overperformed by 3.43%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ATRA fell by -58.87%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.34 to $1.94, whereas the simple moving average fell by -45.05% in the last 200 days.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Analysis of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -83.60%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -135.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.42M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for ATRA stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.89%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.10%, with a loss of -1.40% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $16.13, showing growth from the present price of $2.11, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ATRA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 103.98% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ATRA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ATRA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Baupost Group LLC’s position in ATRA has increased by 12.31% in the first quarter. The company now owns 9,123,616 shares of the stock, with a value of $24.72 million, following the purchase of 1,000,000 additional shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in ATRA during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.44%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -36,693 additional shares for a total stake of worth $22.64 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 8,354,321.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. subtracted a -447,613 position in ATRA. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 0.13 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.83%, now holding 7.31 million shares worth $19.82 million. At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its ATRA holdings by 9.36% and now holds 7.06 million ATRA shares valued at $19.14 million with the added 0.6 million shares during the period. ATRA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 103.98% at present.