As of Friday, Ideanomics Inc.’s (NASDAQ:IDEX) stock closed at $0.05, down from $0.05 the previous day. While Ideanomics Inc. has underperformed by -0.65%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, IDEX fell by -92.23%, with highs and lows ranging from $0.89 to $0.02, whereas the simple moving average fell by -81.37% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -34.70%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Ideanomics Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -101.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and IDEX is recording 66.56M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 26.76%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.74%, with a gain of 13.58% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $1.00, showing growth from the present price of $0.05, which can serve as yet another indication of whether IDEX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ideanomics Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 4.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in IDEX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in IDEX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. SSgA Funds Management, Inc.’s position in IDEX has increased by 126.39% in the first quarter. The company now owns 10,287,874 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.25 million, following the purchase of 5,743,460 additional shares during the last quarter. Invesco Capital Management LLC made another increased to its shares in IDEX during the first quarter, upping its stake by 875.32%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 2,515,841 additional shares for a total stake of worth $67278.0, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,803,259.

During the first quarter, Citadel Securities LLC added a 319,667 position in IDEX. Susquehanna Financial Group LLLP sold an additional -0.69 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -46.72%, now holding 0.79 million shares worth $18976.0. IDEX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 4.60% at present.