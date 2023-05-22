As of Friday, Immutep Limited’s (NASDAQ:IMMP) stock closed at $2.45, up from $2.43 the previous day. While Immutep Limited has overperformed by 0.82%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, IMMP fell by -6.13%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.90 to $1.47, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 30.10% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Immutep Limited (IMMP)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -11.50%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and IMMP is recording 1.46M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.70%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 31.82%, with a gain of 58.06% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.15, showing growth from the present price of $2.45, which can serve as yet another indication of whether IMMP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Immutep Limited Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 6.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in IMMP shares?

The recent increase in stakes in IMMP appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Oracle Investment Management, Inc’s position in IMMP has decreased by -7.38% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,442,325 shares of the stock, with a value of $2.37 million, following the sale of -115,000 additional shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC made another decreased to its shares in IMMP during the first quarter, downing its stake by -31.91%.

IMMP shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 6.10% at present.