As of Friday, Audacy Inc.’s (NYSE:AUD) stock closed at $0.09, down from $0.11 the previous day. While Audacy Inc. has underperformed by -12.52%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AUD fell by -95.22%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.94 to $0.09, whereas the simple moving average fell by -69.53% in the last 200 days.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and AUD is recording 3.21M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 23.00%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 38.97%, with a loss of -18.25% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Audacy Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 17.13%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 45.92% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AUD shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AUD appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in AUD during the first quarter, downing its stake by -2.76%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -150,461 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.63 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,309,870.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -2,490,876 position in AUD. Solas Capital Management LLC sold an additional -0.3 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -6.72%, now holding 4.2 million shares worth $0.5 million. At the end of the first quarter, Hein Park Capital Management LP decreased its AUD holdings by -31.11% and now holds 3.9 million AUD shares valued at $0.46 million with the lessened -1.76 million shares during the period. AUD shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 45.92% at present.