Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) closed Friday at $5.07 per share, up from $5.00 a day earlier. While Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. has overperformed by 1.40%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TAST rose by 257.04%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.47 to $1.31, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 131.81% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 7.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -42.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and TAST is recording an average volume of 443.55K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.27%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.34%, with a gain of 0.40% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.50, showing growth from the present price of $5.07, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TAST is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 25.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TAST shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TAST appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Russell Investment Management LLC’s position in TAST has decreased by -11.65% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,876,023 shares of the stock, with a value of $7.22 million, following the sale of -247,370 additional shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP made another increased to its shares in TAST during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.99%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 49,600 additional shares for a total stake of worth $6.59 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,710,399.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 663 position in TAST. Solel Partners LP purchased an additional 1.19 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 385.52%, now holding 1.5 million shares worth $5.78 million. At the end of the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its TAST holdings by -8.67% and now holds 1.4 million TAST shares valued at $5.39 million with the lessened -0.13 million shares during the period. TAST shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 25.50% at present.