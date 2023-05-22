Bit Origin Ltd (BTOG)’s stock has witnessed a price declined of -13.76% from the previous close with its current price standing at $0.13. Its current price is -87.28% under its 52-week high of $1.01 and 5.16% more than its 52-week low of $0.12. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -45.83% below the high and +6.38% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, BTOG’s SMA-200 is $0.2670.

Additionally, it is important to take into account BTOG stock ratios, including its price-to-sales ratio, which is 72.00 for the last tewlve months.BTOG’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 0.26, resulting in an 12.00 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Bit Origin Ltd (BTOG) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ: BTOG) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Bit Origin Ltd (BTOG). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 18.40% of shares. A total of 6 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 0.29% of its stock and 0.35% of its float.

Mar 30, 2023, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC holding total of 92800.0 shares that make 0.09% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 12713.0.

The securities firm Citadel Advisors Llc holds 59049.0 shares of BTOG, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.06%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 8089.0.

An overview of Bit Origin Ltd’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Bit Origin Ltd (BTOG) traded 186,005 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.1667 and price change of -0.0841. With the moving average of $0.2220 and a price change of -0.1244, about 118,452 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, BTOG’s 100-day average volume is 152,927 shares, alongside a moving average of $0.2350 and a price change of -0.0480.