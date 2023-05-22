In Friday’s session, Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) marked $1.82 per share, down from $1.84 in the previous session. While Advantage Solutions Inc. has underperformed by -1.09%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ADV fell by -58.06%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.64 to $1.13, whereas the simple moving average fell by -25.31% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 10.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Advantage Solutions Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -79.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and ADV has an average volume of 537.73K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.95%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.76%, with a gain of 29.08% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.30, showing growth from the present price of $1.82, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ADV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Advantage Solutions Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 26.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ADV shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ADV appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. T. Rowe Price Investment Manageme made another increased to its shares in ADV during the first quarter, upping its stake by 5.84%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 516,108 additional shares for a total stake of worth $11.98 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 9,357,521.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 66,320 position in ADV. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 23782.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.47%, now holding 5.09 million shares worth $6.51 million. At the end of the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co decreased its ADV holdings by -34.43% and now holds 3.73 million ADV shares valued at $4.78 million with the lessened -1.96 million shares during the period. ADV shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 26.90% at present.