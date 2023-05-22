A share of AGBA Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:AGBA) closed at $1.56 per share on Friday, down from $1.65 day before. While AGBA Group Holding Limited has underperformed by -5.45%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AGBA fell by -85.84%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.81 to $1.31, whereas the simple moving average fell by -71.84% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of AGBA Group Holding Limited (AGBA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 226.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

AGBA Group Holding Limited’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and AGBA is registering an average volume of 941.34K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 23.78%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 13.11%, with a loss of -14.29% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze AGBA Group Holding Limited Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 91.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 3.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AGBA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AGBA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Meteora Capital LLC’s position in AGBA has increased by 1,108.64% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,316,016 shares of the stock, with a value of $3.04 million, following the purchase of 1,207,132 additional shares during the last quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC made another decreased to its shares in AGBA during the first quarter, downing its stake by -92.26%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -122,467 additional shares for a total stake of worth $23721.0, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 10,269.

During the first quarter, UBS Securities LLC subtracted a -3,847 position in AGBA. Westchester Capital Management LL sold an additional 50000.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -100.00%, now holding 0.0 shares worth $0.0. At the end of the first quarter, HSBC Global Asset Management decreased its AGBA holdings by -100.00% and now holds 0.0 AGBA shares valued at $0.0 with the lessened -0.16 million shares during the period. AGBA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 3.70% at present.