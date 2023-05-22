In Friday’s session, Rubicon Technologies Inc. (NYSE:RBT) marked $0.71 per share, up from $0.54 in the previous session. While Rubicon Technologies Inc. has overperformed by 31.53%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RBT fell by -92.92%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.50 to $0.38, whereas the simple moving average fell by -68.05% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Rubicon Technologies Inc. (RBT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 1.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Rubicon Technologies Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 14.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and RBT has an average volume of 402.62K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 17.28%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 22.71%, with a gain of 61.36% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.20, showing growth from the present price of $0.71, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RBT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Rubicon Technologies Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 79.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 70.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RBT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RBT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 22,912,903 shares of the stock, with a value of $11.46 million, following the purchase of 22,912,903 additional shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Company Financial Managem made another decreased to its shares in RBT during the first quarter, downing its stake by -38.62%.

At the end of the first quarter, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC decreased its RBT holdings by -0.51% and now holds 0.49 million RBT shares valued at $0.25 million with the lessened 2525.0 shares during the period. RBT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 70.40% at present.