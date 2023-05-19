Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) marked $45.87 per share on Thursday, up from a previous closing price of $45.68. While Zillow Group Inc. has overperformed by 0.42%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, Z rose by 8.95%, with highs and lows ranging from $49.32 to $26.14, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 19.92% in the last 200 days.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

On April 18, 2023, Gordon Haskett started tracking Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ: Z) recommending Hold. KeyBanc Capital Markets initiated its ‘Sector Weight’ rating for Z, as published in its report on February 28, 2020. Standpoint Research also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Zillow Group Inc. (Z)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -12.50%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

An average volume of 2.48M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for Z stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.41%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.38%, with a gain of 0.31% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $50.50, showing growth from the present price of $45.87, which can serve as yet another indication of whether Z is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Zillow Group Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 9.67%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 104.06% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in Z shares?

The recent increase in stakes in Z appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in Z during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.15%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -259,667 additional shares for a total stake of worth $969.7 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 22,271,407.

At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Z holdings by -0.83% and now holds 6.65 million Z shares valued at $289.49 million with the lessened 55747.0 shares during the period. Z shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 104.06% at present.