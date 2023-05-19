WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) marked $45.74 per share on Thursday, up from a previous closing price of $45.15. While WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has overperformed by 1.31%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WSC rose by 27.13%, with highs and lows ranging from $53.46 to $30.52, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 1.93% in the last 200 days.

On February 08, 2023, William Blair started tracking WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WSC) recommending Outperform. A report published by Deutsche Bank on March 30, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for WSC. Barclays also Upgraded WSC shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $50 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 02, 2022. Robert W. Baird March 03, 2021d the rating to Outperform on March 03, 2021, and set its price target from $31 to $33. Barclays initiated its ‘Equal Weight’ rating for WSC, as published in its report on November 10, 2020. Berenberg’s report from September 16, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $22 for WSC shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Robert W. Baird also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 25.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 2.42M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for WSC stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.40%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.77%, with a gain of 4.24% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $58.45, showing growth from the present price of $45.74, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WSC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. Shares?

The USA based company WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) is one of the biggest names in Rental & Leasing Services. When comparing WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 31.33, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 113.30%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 100.42% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in WSC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in WSC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in WSC has increased by 0.23% in the first quarter. The company now owns 19,262,101 shares of the stock, with a value of $874.5 million, following the purchase of 44,464 additional shares during the last quarter. Fidelity Management & Research Co made another increased to its shares in WSC during the first quarter, upping its stake by 46.32%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 5,300,078 additional shares for a total stake of worth $760.05 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 16,741,170.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 265,923 position in WSC. ClearBridge Investments LLC sold an additional -0.28 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -4.86%, now holding 5.57 million shares worth $253.03 million. At the end of the first quarter, Invesco Advisers, Inc. decreased its WSC holdings by -2.60% and now holds 4.6 million WSC shares valued at $209.04 million with the lessened -0.12 million shares during the period. WSC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 100.42% at present.