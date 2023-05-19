Light & Wonder Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) closed Thursday at $62.87 per share, up from $61.84 a day earlier. While Light & Wonder Inc. has overperformed by 1.67%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LNW rose by 19.16%, with highs and lows ranging from $68.55 to $40.10, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 9.20% in the last 200 days.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

On May 11, 2023, Susquehanna Upgraded Light & Wonder Inc. (NASDAQ: LNW) to Positive. A report published by B. Riley Securities on April 20, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for LNW. Macquarie also Upgraded LNW shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $65 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 11, 2022.

Analysis of Light & Wonder Inc. (LNW)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 17.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Light & Wonder Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 378.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and LNW is recording an average volume of 403.91K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.15%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.80%, with a gain of 3.17% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $68.00, showing growth from the present price of $62.87, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LNW is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Light & Wonder Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 98.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LNW shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LNW appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in LNW has decreased by -0.05% in the first quarter. The company now owns 9,742,942 shares of the stock, with a value of $587.4 million, following the sale of -5,129 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in LNW during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.85%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 259,538 additional shares for a total stake of worth $564.05 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 9,355,556.

At the end of the first quarter, Capital Research & Management Co increased its LNW holdings by 15.22% and now holds 3.2 million LNW shares valued at $193.16 million with the added 0.42 million shares during the period. LNW shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 98.90% at present.