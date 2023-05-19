As of Thursday, Trex Company Inc.’s (NYSE:TREX) stock closed at $57.69, up from $57.11 the previous day. While Trex Company Inc. has overperformed by 1.02%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TREX fell by -5.46%, with highs and lows ranging from $67.78 to $38.68, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 16.59% in the last 200 days.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

On May 09, 2023, BofA Securities Upgraded Trex Company Inc. (NYSE: TREX) to Buy. A report published by Loop Capital on April 24, 2023, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for TREX. BofA Securities also Upgraded TREX shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $54 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 19, 2023. Credit Suisse October 14, 2022d the rating to Underperform on October 14, 2022, and set its price target from $65 to $43. Truist resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for TREX, as published in its report on October 06, 2022. Deutsche Bank’s report from August 18, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $87 for TREX shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Exane BNP Paribas also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Trex Company Inc. (TREX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -29.60%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Trex Company Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 27.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and TREX is recording 1.08M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.41%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.40%, with a loss of -0.69% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $62.09, showing growth from the present price of $57.69, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TREX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Trex Company Inc. Shares?

The Building Products & Equipment market is dominated by Trex Company Inc. (TREX) based in the USA. When comparing Trex Company Inc. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 41.62, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -39.10%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 99.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TREX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TREX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in TREX has increased by 0.86% in the first quarter. The company now owns 10,017,488 shares of the stock, with a value of $547.56 million, following the purchase of 85,843 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in TREX during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.46%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -43,966 additional shares for a total stake of worth $521.8 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 9,546,349.

During the first quarter, Wasatch Advisors, Inc. subtracted a -111,386 position in TREX. ClearBridge Investments LLC purchased an additional 90913.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 2.02%, now holding 4.6 million shares worth $251.56 million. At the end of the first quarter, BAMCO, Inc. increased its TREX holdings by 1.95% and now holds 3.51 million TREX shares valued at $192.02 million with the added 67219.0 shares during the period. TREX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 99.40% at present.