V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) marked $20.77 per share on Thursday, up from a previous closing price of $20.68. While V.F. Corporation has overperformed by 0.44%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VFC fell by -56.94%, with highs and lows ranging from $51.40 to $20.03, whereas the simple moving average fell by -30.57% in the last 200 days.

On May 05, 2023, Wells Fargo Upgraded V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC) to Equal Weight. Goldman also Upgraded VFC shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $27 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 14, 2023. Stifel February 10, 2023d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for VFC, as published in its report on February 10, 2023. Robert W. Baird also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of V.F. Corporation (VFC)

VFC currently pays a dividend of $1.20 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -2.60%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of V.F. Corporation’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 12.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 7.93M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for VFC stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.34%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.14%, with a loss of -3.35% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $28.19, showing growth from the present price of $20.77, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VFC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze V.F. Corporation Shares?

The USA based company V.F. Corporation (VFC) is one of the biggest names in Apparel Manufacturing. When comparing V.F. Corporation shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 19.50, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -0.80%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 90.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in VFC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in VFC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in VFC has increased by 0.87% in the first quarter. The company now owns 40,783,165 shares of the stock, with a value of $958.81 million, following the purchase of 351,075 additional shares during the last quarter. PNC Bank, NA made another decreased to its shares in VFC during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.53%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -203,891 additional shares for a total stake of worth $906.23 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 38,546,435.

During the first quarter, Northern Trust Investments, Inc. subtracted a -3,856 position in VFC. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold an additional -20.42 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -54.94%, now holding 16.74 million shares worth $393.66 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its VFC holdings by -1.62% and now holds 16.28 million VFC shares valued at $382.81 million with the lessened -0.27 million shares during the period. VFC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 90.60% at present.