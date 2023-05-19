The share price of Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) rose to $3.15 per share on Thursday from $2.95. While Upland Software Inc. has overperformed by 6.78%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, UPLD fell by -76.53%, with highs and lows ranging from $16.33 to $2.78, whereas the simple moving average fell by -56.67% in the last 200 days.

On February 24, 2023, Truist Downgraded Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ: UPLD) to Hold. A report published by ROTH MKM on February 24, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for UPLD. Credit Suisse initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for UPLD, as published in its report on November 22, 2022. Jefferies’s report from November 04, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $30 for UPLD shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Craig Hallum also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Upland Software Inc. (UPLD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -2.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Upland Software Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -68.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and UPLD is recording an average volume of 501.55K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.08%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.29%, with a gain of 3.62% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.60, showing growth from the present price of $3.15, which can serve as yet another indication of whether UPLD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Upland Software Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 8.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 77.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in UPLD shares?

The recent increase in stakes in UPLD appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in UPLD has increased by 13.90% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,369,402 shares of the stock, with a value of $8.7 million, following the purchase of 289,109 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in UPLD during the first quarter, upping its stake by 6.16%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 109,595 additional shares for a total stake of worth $6.94 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,890,037.

During the first quarter, Hodges Capital Management, Inc. added a 753,448 position in UPLD. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased an additional 0.28 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 29.93%, now holding 1.21 million shares worth $4.45 million. At the end of the first quarter, NewSouth Capital Management, Inc. decreased its UPLD holdings by -2.94% and now holds 0.91 million UPLD shares valued at $3.35 million with the lessened 27647.0 shares during the period. UPLD shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 77.80% at present.