Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) closed Thursday at $37.97 per share, up from $37.18 a day earlier. While Travel + Leisure Co. has overperformed by 2.12%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TNL fell by -25.69%, with highs and lows ranging from $52.46 to $33.57, whereas the simple moving average fell by -3.82% in the last 200 days.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

On April 17, 2023, BofA Securities started tracking Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE: TNL) recommending Underperform. A report published by Jefferies on February 03, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for TNL. Credit Suisse also Downgraded TNL shares as ‘Underperform’, setting a target price of $31 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 28, 2022. Barclays Initiated an Equal Weight rating on June 29, 2022, and assigned a price target of $39. Jefferies April 29, 2022d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for TNL, as published in its report on April 29, 2022. Jefferies’s report from September 28, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $61 for TNL shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating.

Analysis of Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL)

The current dividend for TNL investors is set at $1.65 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 8.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Travel + Leisure Co.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -40.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and TNL is recording an average volume of 760.55K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.17%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.88%, with a gain of 6.06% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $50.62, showing growth from the present price of $37.97, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TNL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Travel + Leisure Co. Shares?

Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Travel Services market. When comparing Travel + Leisure Co. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 8.48, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 37.30%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 95.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TNL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TNL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in TNL has increased by 8.29% in the first quarter. The company now owns 9,521,134 shares of the stock, with a value of $364.37 million, following the purchase of 728,783 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in TNL during the first quarter, downing its stake by -2.02%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -167,689 additional shares for a total stake of worth $311.04 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 8,127,398.

During the first quarter, GMT Capital Corp. added a 656,600 position in TNL. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold an additional 38705.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -1.55%, now holding 2.46 million shares worth $94.14 million. At the end of the first quarter, Invesco Advisers, Inc. increased its TNL holdings by 11.81% and now holds 2.04 million TNL shares valued at $78.01 million with the added 0.22 million shares during the period. TNL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 95.30% at present.